Absolute Companion Care - November 2021

Posted at 2:17 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 14:17:15-04

Absolute Companion Care, serving Baltimore County and Baltimore City, is celebrating 15 years of service to our elder community.

When choosing a company to work with your loved ones, look for open lines of communication, consistency of care and the reliability of the caregivers on your team. Absolute Companion Care provides an on-line, secure portal where families can communicate directly with their care team. Care team daily notes are posted, and the schedule is always available.

Reliability comes with Absolute Companion Care’s hiring methods. Well-seasoned, trained, and mentored caregivers are key to providing dependable care. Using a team model, Absolute Companion Care takes the consistency of care seriously. Our goal is to provide you with a team that works together to cover all your needs even if a caregiver is sidelined with an emergency and cannot make it to work.

