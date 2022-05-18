Absolute Companion Care - May 2022

In-home care is most often arranged by a client's adult children. When a family is concerned about their parents' health and safety they want to turn to a company with nothing less than a stellar reputation. In this case, Absolute Companion Care fits the bill.

Kim Martin arranged care for her own mother, Dorothy Diehl, in July 2017. Three caregivers, Gretchen, Sue, and Michele were placed in rotation with her mother to help with meal preparation, oversee safety, and provide transportation to appointments and continued companionship so Kim could continue her employment. Those same three caregivers continued to care for her increasing personal care duties until her passing in April 2020.

That consistency, reliability and the friendship formed between the caregivers, Kim, her mother, and her extended family was so successful that Kim came to ACC again in Jan 2022 to care for her aunt and uncle. These are the success stories that give other families the confidence in Absolute Companion Care needed to make the jump into caring for their own parents and loved ones.

ACC executive director Kathryn Rogers is a dementia spouse herself and always happy to chat with you about your family's needs and to give advise about home care options.

