Absolute Companion Care - June 2023

Posted at 2:00 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 14:00:46-04

In home care is something that most people don’t think about until it becomes an urgent need. If your aging loved one is no longer able to care for themselves, having an assessment done before a plan is made can help make the transition easier on the entire family.

If you notice your loved one forgetting appointments, not taking medications on schedule, not eating properly, or otherwise acting differently, it may be time for an assessment.

Absolute Companion Care can help. Caregivers are professional and experienced, with several Certified Nursing Assistants to help with the daily care needs of your loved one. Caregivers are trained to care for people with a variety of illnesses and can help if your loved one is bedbound.

Having a caretaker allows you to spend more time with your loved ones, and gives you peace of mind when you can't be with them.

