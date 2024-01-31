Absolute Companion Care - January 2024

When you need in-home care for a loved one, it can be hard to know where to start. Since 2006, Absolute Companion Care has been providing care to Baltimore and the surrounding communities.

Their caregivers are expertly trained by highly educated, professional staff and a registered nurse to engage the whole person: mind, body, spirit and environment.

Each client is paired with a caregiver who best matches his or her personality and needs, and clients receive the same caregivers regularly to ensure continuity, familiarity and trust. Absolute Companion caregivers can spend anywhere from a 4 hour shift to 24 hours a day with clients. Caregivers help with medication reminders, daily tasks like dressing, bathing, and meals, and provide companionship and socialization.

The team works diligently to ensure that all clients receive complete and consistent care designed to improve their quality of life.

Learn more here, or call 410-357-9640.