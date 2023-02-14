Absolute Companion Care - February 2023

Absolute Companion Care is an award winning, premier home care provider in Baltimore County.

The company recently won awards from Home Care Pulse including provider of choice and employer of choice. Home Care Pulse surveys thousands of caregivers, clients, and companies nationwide, and Absolute Companion Care rated highly both in Maryland and nationally.

Absolute Companion Care staff members are expertly trained by highly educated, professional staff and a registered nurse to engage the whole person: mind, body, spirit and environment. Each client is paired with a caregiver who best matches his or her personality and needs, and clients receive the same caregivers regularly to ensure continuity, familiarity and trust.

From caregivers to admin, the team works diligently to ensure that all clients receive complete and consistent care designed to improve their quality of life.

