Absolute Companion Care - December 2022

When you need in-home care for a loved one, it can be hard to know where to start. Since 2006, Absolute Companion Care has been providing care to Baltimore and the surrounding communities.

Caregivers can help with daily tasks like dressing and feeding along with housekeeping, errands, companionship, and more. Cases are managed by a registered nurse in ensure all medical issues are being address.

Absolute Companion Care staff member are expertly trained by highly educated, professional staff and a registered nurse to engage the whole person: mind, body, spirit and environment. Each client is paired with a caregiver who best matches his or her personality and needs, and clients receive the same caregivers regularly to ensure continuity, familiarity and trust.

The team works diligently to ensure that all clients receive complete and consistent care designed to improve their quality of life.

