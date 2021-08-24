Absolute Companion Care - August 2021

When you need in-home care for a loved one, it can be hard to know where to start. Since 2006, Absolute Companion Care has been providing care to Baltimore and the surrounding communities.

If you're unsure whether to use a care service or a hired individual, start by checking that the facility you'd like to use is licensed with the Maryland Office of Health Care Quality. Absolute Companion Care is a licensed business and its staff are well trained as well as thoroughly vetted through drug and background screenings as well as driving history. 67% of their team of caregivers have been with the company for five or more years.

Caregivers are expertly trained by highly educated, professional staff and a registered nurse to engage the whole person: mind, body, spirit and environment. Each client is paired with a caregiver who best matches his or her personality and needs, and clients receive the same caregivers regularly to ensure continuity, familiarity and trust. Absolute Companion caregivers can spend anywhere from a 4 hour shift to 24 hours a day with clients.

