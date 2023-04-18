Absolute Companion Care - April 2023

Absolute Companion Care is celebrating 17 years of caregiving!

Choosing a caregiver can be an overwhelming process, but Absolute Companion Care has a proven track record of excellent, friendly, and highly trained caregivers, including some who have been with the company for more than a decade.

Many clients are also dementia patients, and while Alzheimer's is the most diagnosed form of dementia, others include vascular dementia, Parkinson's Disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and frontotemporal dementia. Absolute Companion Care understand each diagnoses carries a wide variety of signs and symptoms, and caregivers are extensively trained in caring for and mitigating issues caused by dementias.

Learn more about Absolute Companion Care here, or call 410-357-9640