Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that remains incurable and is generally marked by periods of remission and relapse. Patients often go through multiple treatments during a relapse, which can be a big time commitment.

The FDA has recently approved Abecma, a one time infusion using T-Cells. Bristol Meyers Squibb also offers the abecma website for patients who are sifting through treatment options and are in need of resources, education, and support.

