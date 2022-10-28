ABCD & Company (ABCD) is an award-winning, full-service marketing and events firm specializing in stakeholder engagement and multicultural communications. Their ongoing mission is to support bridging the gap of health challenges and beyond within female and minority communities through its patronage and service.

ABCD is the current leader in St. Jude gifting this year, pledging to donate $500,000 in observance of their commitment to corporate social responsibility and honor St. Jude’s first Black physician, Dr. Rudolph Jackson. This is one of many ways ABCD progressively converts its profits into philanthropy.

October is National Health Month and National Work & Family Month. With these goals in mind, ABCD effectively mixes family and friendship with business while contributing to promoting gender, race, health, and multicultural marketing equity.

