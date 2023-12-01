Abbott - AVEIR Pacemaker

Pacemakers are designed to treat slow or abnormal heart rhythms. Previously, implantation required surgery, a lengthy recovery time, and a lifetime of dealing with leads and wires.

Roughly one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker, the AVEIR™ dual chamber (DR) leadless pacemaker system is made up of two devices – the previously-approved AVEIR VR single chamber device, which paces the right ventricle, and the recently-approved AVEIR AR single chamber device, which paces the right atrium. The AVEIR DR system incorporates Abbott's novel i2i™ (implant to implant) technology, which solves a significant engineering challenge by offering beat-to-beat communication between the two leadless pacemakers.

Leadless pacemakers simplify the process for both patient and surgeon. There is no more concern of wires blocking veins, getting infection, or causing other complications. Surgery and recvery time are minimal, and most patients can get back to normal activity in just a week.

