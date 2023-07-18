Watch Now
AA Co. Department of Detention Services - July 2023

Posted at 2:56 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 14:56:58-04

If you're looking for a rewarding career with plenty of growth opportunities, the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention is hiring now.

Training is provided from day one, starting with the professional entrance academy, which is open for Anne Arundel County staff as well as staff from allied agencies in other counties. The county also provides inservice and specialized defense training to help ensure all officers are safe and comfortable with their jobs.

There are numerous benefits to working for the county, including a competitive salary, ample paid vacation time, excellent health benefits, and a pension program.

Learn more and apply here.

