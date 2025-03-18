A.J. Billig has more than 100 years of real estate auction excellence

A. J. Billig Real Estate Auctioneers is a fourth generation family operated business, established in 1918.

Focused in Central Maryland, A.J. Billig produces more than 500 real estate auctions annually, including single family homes, apartment buildings, industrial facilities, retail storefronts, restaurants, land and much more. With over 100 years of business experience, product knowledge and high intensity marketing efforts, the A.J. Billig team endeavors to provide sellers the most successful outcomes and buyers the real estate opportunities they’ve been seeking.

Real estate auctions can provide a transparent, straightforward way for investors to get into the market. Baltimore City has seen both an increase in population and a decrease in crime over the last year, and many programs exist to get vacant homes and buildings into the hands of investors.

