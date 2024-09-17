A home foundation inspection from JES Groundworks now can save time and money this winter

JES helps homeowners with their foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space and concrete needs.

Hot, humid air and lots of summer rain mean moisture can collect due to faulty gutters or grading and enter a basement or crawlspace. JES offers interior drainage systems, partnered with a vapor barrier and dehumidifier for waterproofing. They also provide quality foundation repair solutions that will keep your structure in place, including options for cracked or sinking concrete slabs.

Call now to schedule your free home inspection, and be sure to catch and address any issues by having your home inspected yearly.

Learn more here.