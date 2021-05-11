84 Lumber - National Signing Day

Last week, thousands of students participated in SkillsUSA's "National Signing Day” when they signed letters of intent for a job offer, apprenticeship or advanced technical training in the skilled trades in residential construction, building trades and renovations, HVAC and plumbing and many others.

Traditionally, skilled trades haven't been as valued as a four-year college degree. National Signing Day helps show students students that they’re as important and valuable to those pursuing college. It also helps bring to the forefront that young people can strive for business success and financial security without college and without college debt.

Construction companies like 84 Lumber are always looking for skilled tradespeople. The last year has taught us all that the value of "home" is high, and construction is a booming industry right now.

