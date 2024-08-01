Get ready for fun, food, and festivities at the fair! The 78th Annual Howard County Fair runs August 3-10, and the fairgrounds are ready to welcome you!

The fair is open daily from 8am to 10pm. Each day has a full lineup of entertainment, from bands to clowns to daily pig races. There is also a butterfly garden and multiple play spaces for families and children.

Education is the true highlight of the fair. In the Agricultural Education Annex, you can speak with exhibitors about wide ranging topics like animal husbandry, soil conservation, and so much more. Kids can even meet and help learn how to care of the animals.

Find a full schedule of events here.

Learn more and buy tickets here.