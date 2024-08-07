'58 Foundations and Waterproofing

For over 65 years, '58 Foundations & Waterproofing has been the trusted name in foundation repair and waterproofing services across Maryland.

Their long-standing history and unmatched expertise ensure that your home is in the best hands. '58 Foundations specializes in comprehensive solutions for foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation, and mold remediation.

The company offers some of the longest-standing warranties in the industry, and thousands of homeowners trust '58 Foundations & Waterproofing for their reliable, efficient, and professional approach.

Schedule your free home inspection today. Learn more here.