50 FLOOR - June 22, 2022

Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 22, 2022
From hardwood to carpet to laminate to tile, 50 Floor will make your home look great at an affordable price!

50 Floor will send a design expert to your home to review samples so you can see what your new floors will look like against our existing paint or furniture.

Ready to install? 50 Floor will move your furniture, pull up and dispose of your old flooring, then move your furniture back for you in as little as one day!

Mention Midday Maryland for $100 off, plus receive 60% off through June 30, 2022! Ask about affordable financing options as well!

For more details, click here.

