4th of July Picnic Tips

Whether you’re planning a backyard BBQ or a potluck feast with friends, prepping for the 4th of July doesn’t have to be stressful or expensive! Nationally-recognized registered dietitian Annessa Chumbley has some great advice for a hassle-free easy, delicious & beautiful Independence Day spread. You can find everything you need at your local Safeway!

Flag Hot Dog Tray:

This trend is easy to replicate and so fun for even picky eaters! The star of the show are Safeway Signature Select Jumbo Beef Uncured Franks. These franks have no byproducts, no artificial flavors or colors, and no added nitrates. Cook all your dogs at once, then add ketchup for the red stripes, and Signature Select flavorful artichoke dip for the white stripes to pair with blue corn chips, with added pops of white cheddar cheese stars.

Skewer It:

Skewers are perfect for a party, and they can be both sweet and savory. For a sweet treat, mix mini marshmallows with Signature Select produce like favorite is the fresh cut watermelon, flavorful blueberries, & plump juicy grapes. Don't forget your skewers for the grill - mix a flavorful marinade of Signature Select Italian Dressing mixed with their Spinach Dip, and pair with tomatoes, mushrooms, and your other favorite veggies for a delicious, protein packed meal!

Ice Cream for Everyone:

Let your guests build their perfect treat at your signature ice cream bar! Pick some of your favorite flavors, like Signature Select Vanilla and crowd favorite Moose Tracks, and pick up a selection of cones, waffle bowls, and toppings — then just open and serve! And here’s a secret tip: you can take their cinnamon roll dough, roll it out, wrap around the underside of a muffin tin, bake and you have adorable and decadent cinnamon roll ice cream bowls. Safeway also has a selection of limited edition ice pops and star-spangled ice cream sandwiches. Red, white and blue never looked so sweet!

