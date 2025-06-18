4MyCiTy is addressing food waste and insecurity in Maryland

As school lets out for the summer, food insecurity becomes a harsh reality for thousands of Baltimore families. With easy access to school meals no longer available and federal funding cuts impacting critical community programs, organizations like 4MyCiTy are stepping in to fill the gap. The non-profit uses a four phase approach to address the problems of food waste and food insecurity.



: Surplus food should feed people, not landfills. Through the 4MyCiTy food rescue program, food is redistributed directly to families in need through a trusted network of partner organizations. Commercial and Industrial Use: There is a connection between the health of the planet and the impacts of disposable food packaging, utensils, and other operational products. 4MyCiTy's line of 100% biodegradable products helps keeps waste out of landfills.

There is a connection between the health of the planet and the impacts of disposable food packaging, utensils, and other operational products. 4MyCiTy's line of 100% biodegradable products helps keeps waste out of landfills. Composting: Through our Compost on the Go! program, food scraps or unservable items are composted and transformed into nutrient-rich soil. That soil can then be redistributed, helping local food systems flourish and completing the cycle of sustainability.

This grassroots program is not only addressing problems now, they're mentoring the next generation to lead the fight. The 4MyCiTyU programs works with young people from 16-23 and teaches not only best practices for reducing waste and composting, but also gives job training and mentorship in areas like design, project management, and more.

Learn more and get involved here.