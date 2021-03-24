Menu

Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

30 Day Global Hope Challenge

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:00 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 14:00:23-04

Research shows hope is teachable, and as hope increases, and higher levels of hope correspond to greater emotional and psychological well-being, as well as improved academic and job performance and enhanced personal relationships. Hope is also a known protective factor for anxiety and depression, which has been increasing significantly due to the impact of COVID-19 on populations around the world.

The 30-Day Global Hope Challenge is a free program that helps participants develop skills to create, maintain, and grow hope with one action per day, a video lesson, daily social media prompts, a workbook on hope, and influencer engagement.

Learn more and join the challenge here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020