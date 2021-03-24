Research shows hope is teachable, and as hope increases, and higher levels of hope correspond to greater emotional and psychological well-being, as well as improved academic and job performance and enhanced personal relationships. Hope is also a known protective factor for anxiety and depression, which has been increasing significantly due to the impact of COVID-19 on populations around the world.

The 30-Day Global Hope Challenge is a free program that helps participants develop skills to create, maintain, and grow hope with one action per day, a video lesson, daily social media prompts, a workbook on hope, and influencer engagement.

Learn more and join the challenge here.