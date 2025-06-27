It’s the 24th Annual Baltimore Natural Hair Care Expo, featuring hair styles from the Dreadz N Headz Hair Styling Team, including Corn Rows, Baldie Braid, Sisterlocks, and Microlocs.

This year’s theme is Black Follicles Matter, because you can’t have great looking hair if you don’t take care of your follicles.





Preview some of the amazing hair styles you'll see at the Baltimore Natural Hair Care Expo

The show is tomorrow, Saturday, June 28, at the Doubletree by Hilton BWI.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

