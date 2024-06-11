22nd Annual Crabaret Benefitting House of Ruth

Join House of Ruth for the 22nd Annual Crabaret on Wednesday, July 17 from 6:30-10:00 PM ET at Gertrude’s at The Baltimore Museum of Art Sculpture Garden.

Experience live music, drinks, and delectable crab dishes by renowned chef John Shields, all against the stunning backdrop of Baltimore's sunset.

Proceeds benefit House of Ruth Maryland. House of Ruth Maryland helps thousands of women, men, children dealing with intimate partner violence each year.

Raffle items this year include designer handbags, MacPro computers, and more!

Tickets are available here and the event is expected to sell out!

Gertrude's celebrates the culinary traditions of the Chesapeake region, and for Marylanders, that means crab! Check out the delicious Roasted Corn and Crab Bruschetta below!

Maryland Crab & Roasted Corn Bruschetta

The combo of freshly roasted eastern shore corn paired with the sweet, briny lumps of crabmeat transform a regular tomato bruschetta into a whole new culinary realm.

Makes about 8 to 10 servings

1 ½ pounds ripe plum tomatoes, peeled, seeded and diced

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup finely diced fresh mozzarella (optional)

2 to 3 ears roasted or grilled corn (see note), kernels cut from cob

Salt & freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ pound lump crabmeat, picked over for shells

1 baguette

Olive oil for brushing

In a mixing bowl combine the tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, basil, and vinegar. Fold in the mozzarella, if using, and the kernels of roasted corn. Season the mixture with salt and pepper to taste. Carefully fold in the crabmeat, taking care not to break up the lumps.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Slice the baguette on a diagonal, about ½-inch thick. Lightly brush each side of the baguette pieces with the ¼ cup of olive oil. Place bread pieces on a sheet tray and bake for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until the baguette pieces are just lightly browned.

Place the toasted bread on a serving tray and top each piece with a heaping tablespoon, or so, of the tomato/corn/crab mixture. Serve at once.

Note: To roast corn, place the un-husked corn into a preheated 400 degree oven, directly on the rack. Roast for about 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to slightly cool. Husk the corn, and when ready to use, cut the kernels from the cob.

To char corn, husk the ears of corn, and place over a medium gas flame on the stovetop burner. With tongs, keep turning the corn, allowing it to just barely “char” evenly around the cob, about 5 minutes cooking time. Cut kernels from the cob.