Clinical trials are transforming early detection, treatment, and long-term brain health for those with Alzheimer's disease, and 2026 will only bring more advancement.





Advances in Alzheimer's research

2026 will bring exciting advances in Alzheimer’s research

Clinical trials help accelerate new Alzheimer’s therapies, including emerging drugs, gene therapy, immunotherapy, and the rise of personalized medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. Research is transforming early diagnosis through biomarker identification, and prevention-focused trials are helping detect Alzheimer’s risk long before symptoms appear.

Patient-centered trial design improves engagement and retention, strengthens study outcomes, and leads to better care strategies, including success stories that show the real benefits of participation.

Learn more here.