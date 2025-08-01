Product of the Year is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. By the votes of 40,000 consumers and the familiar red logo, shoppers can cut through the cluttered store shelves and purchase the best products for their family. Michelle Park joins us to reveal some top winners!





2025 'Product of the Year' winners revealed



Tamko Stormfighter Flex shingles offer serious protection from storms and hail.

From big to small messes, get the job done with Brawny 3-Ply Paper Towels, the only 3 ply premium towel.

Whiskey fans will love Bulleit American's Single Malt Whiskey, with notes of vanilla and toasted oak and a smooth finish.

Aldi Exclusive Specialty Selected snowcrab legs make prep easy and offer tender, flavorful meat.

Summer can mean itchy, irritated skin. Sooth the itch with PBZ OTC, a steriod free topical means less itch for the whole family.

See the full list of winners and learn more here.