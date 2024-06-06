The 2024 Maryland Auto Show takes over the Baltimore Convention Center with the latest new cars, trucks, crossovers, EVs, hybrids, customs, classics, and more!

Car lovers are invited to check out the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, 2024. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about hybrids, plug-in hybrids, EVs, fuel cell vehicles and traditional gas engines, helping them choose what best suits their needs.

An indoor EV performance track will allow attendees to go for a ride and get a feel for the performance and handling of several new model all-electric vehicles. Test drives will also be available outside. Also, don’t miss furry friends looking for forever homes in the Subaru Loves Pets display.

Tickets are available online or at the door.