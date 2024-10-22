1U Clothing celebrates self-love and individuality

Everyone is unique, with their own individual outlook. 1U Clothing is a new active wear line inspired by embracing self awareness and self love.

With a wide range of sizes for every shape and size, 1U Clothing is sleek, easy to move in, and looks great. The standout logo is on each piece to wear with pride and understand that there is only one you. Be comfortable, look good, and stand out!

The line is still growing, but plans for expansion include getting clothing into more stores and in more people's hands, and even expanding into casual wear.

