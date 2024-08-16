143 Maryland State Fair starts August 22!

The excitement of the Maryland State Fair is just around the corner! The fair opens for three long weekends this summer: August 24-27, August 31- September 4, and September 7-10.

The Maryland State Fair is a fun and educational destination sure to captivate visitors of all ages. The fair is complete with daily home arts, farm and garden, live Thoroughbred horse racing, livestock and horse competitions and exhibits.

And don't forget classic rides, games, live concerts and entertainment, fair treats and farm fresh foods, the U-Learn Agriculture Education Zone, The Birthing Center, a museum, and more!

Find daily schedules of events and buy tickets here.