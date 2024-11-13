1-800-GOT-JUNK? can help you declutter and donate this holiday season

If you're moving, renovating, or just decluttering for the holidays, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? can help with all of your haul away and junk removal needs.

Start the year off with a clean slate! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is happy to help take away any unwanted items to get you ready to take on the holidays in a peaceful, uncluttered home. Just point a finger and it's done!

You can even make a difference in the community this holiday season. 1-800-GOT-JUNK will donate gently used toys they collect to Second Chance Toys for holiday distribution. They are committed to recycling and donating to keep as much out of landfills as possible.

Call now for a free estimate and in most cases they can even come out the same day! Learn more here.