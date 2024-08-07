1-800-GOT-JUNK? - Back to School Cleanout

If you're moving, renovating, or just decluttering, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? can help with all of your haul away and junk removal needs.

Start the school year off with a clean slate! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is happy to help take away any unwanted items to get you ready to take on the new school year in style. Just point a finger and it's done!

1-800-GOT-JUNK? charges one flat fee based on size. They offer free estimates and are able to pick up quickly and at a time that's convenient for you, from 7am to 10pm.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? is a full service removal company. They can safely dispose of unwanted items like furniture, appliances, e-waste, and any other non-hazardous materials. They are committed to recycling and donating to keep as much out of landfills as possible.

Learn more and get your free estimate here.