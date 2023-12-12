Meryl Streep’s 2024 Golden Globe nomination breaks her own record

Meryl Streep just received her 33rd Golden Globe nomination, breaking her own previous record for being the actor with the most nominations.

The veteran actor already holds the record for earning the most competitive Golden Globe wins as well. Streep started her winning streak in 1980, when she won for her role in the film “Kramer vs. Kramer.”

When the 2024 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday, Streep once again proved that she is untouchable. The 74-year-old was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for her role in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” She first set the record for nominations when she received her 30th, according to the Golden Globes’ official site.

Other female actors in the running include Abby Elliott (“The Bear”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

Working alongside such a talent can be intimidating. But since Streep joined the cast of “Only Murders in the Building,” her costars have gushed that Streep is anything but a diva.

In a post on Instagram in April, Selena Gomez had high praise for her costar, writing that she loves and adores Streep. Gomez has also sung her praises in interviews.

“Working with her, for any actor I would assume, it takes your breath away to be around someone who is a part of history, who has paved the way for so many actresses and told so many powerful stories and is recognized for that,” Gomez told The Wrap in June. “And she couldn’t have been more humble, more nice, more, just, adorable. I don’t know how to explain it. She was so sweet to everyone and on time and never looked at her script. It was really inspiring.”

Streep last won a Golden Globe in 2012 when she won “Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama” for her role in “The Iron Lady.” After that, Streep received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. This honorary award is from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and is given to people who have made outstanding contributions to entertainment.

Her last nomination before this year’s was in 2020, when she was given a Best Supporting Actress nod for her role in “Big Little Lies.” (She lost out that year to Patricia Arquette, who won for her supporting role in “The Act”).

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will air on CBS on Jan. 7, starting at 8 p.m. PST.

