Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dies at 95

Ann Turner Cook.png
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Ann Turner Cook.png
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 11:28:03-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Ann Turner Cook, whose cherubic baby face was known the world over as the original Gerber baby, has died. She was 95.

Gerber announced Cook’s passing in an Instagram post on Friday.

Cook was 5 months old when a neighbor, artist Dorothy Hope Smith, drew a charcoal sketch of her that was later submitted for a contest Gerber was holding for a national marketing campaign for baby food.

The image was a hit, so much so that it became the company’s trademark in 1931 and has been used in all packaging and advertising since.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019