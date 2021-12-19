Watch
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2021. In a statement Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, California's public health officer, Dr. Tomas J. Aragon, said that officials are monitoring the Omicron variant. There are no reports to date of the variant in California, the statement said. Aragon said the state was focusing on ensuring its residents have access to vaccines and booster shots. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 11:52 AM, Dec 19, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The rapidly-spreading omicron variant may soon leave U.S. doctors without two of the standard treatments they’ve used to fight COVID-19.

Antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been the go-to drugs to keep patients out of the hospital. But the drugmakers have warned that their infused medications are far less potent against the latest variant.

A third drug from GlaxoSmithKline appears more effective. But it’s not widely available in the U.S. For now, federal officials are stockpiling doses for use in coming weeks. Experts predict omicron could dominate the U.S. outbreak by early next year.

