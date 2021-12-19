Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rapidly-spreading omicron variant may soon leave U.S. doctors without two of the standard treatments they’ve used to fight COVID-19.

Antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been the go-to drugs to keep patients out of the hospital. But the drugmakers have warned that their infused medications are far less potent against the latest variant.

A third drug from GlaxoSmithKline appears more effective. But it’s not widely available in the U.S. For now, federal officials are stockpiling doses for use in coming weeks. Experts predict omicron could dominate the U.S. outbreak by early next year.