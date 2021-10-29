Ravens have stayed the course despite their injury problems

Watch
Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (12) is congratulated by pass game specialist coach Keith Williams during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Chargers Ravens Football
Posted at 7:15 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 07:19:07-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — When the Baltimore Ravens lost running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to preseason knee injuries, it felt like a crisis — and the team’s health concerns have not exactly gone away since then. Through it all, the Ravens have kept winning. The Ravens aren’t in the clear yet. After a 41-17 loss to Cincinnati last weekend, they’re in a four-way tie for the best record in the AFC at 5-2. But Baltimore has arrived at its open date this week in far better shape than seemed likely.

