Giant panda in French zoo gives birth to female twins

Posted at 5:49 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 05:49:18-04

PARIS (AP) — A French zoo has announced that a giant panda on loan to France from China has given birth to two female twin cubs. The Beauval Zoo, south of Paris, said the twins were born short after 1 a.m. Monday They weigh 149 and 129 grams (5.3 and 4.6 ounces). Their mother Huan Huan and father Yuan Zi are at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China aimed at highlighting its good ties with France. The twins are their second and third cubs after the first panda ever born in France, Yuan Meng, in 2017. The zoo says the baby pandas  “are are very lively, pink and plump.”  They will not be named for 100 days.

