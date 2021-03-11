Maryland House approves sports betting implementation bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has passed a measure to implement sports betting. The bill passed 130-9 on Thursday. It now goes to the Senate. The measure would allow sports betting in person at Maryland’s six casinos and three stadiums where the state’s major professional sports teams play. It also would be allowed at horse racing tracks. A total of 22 locations where people could place bets in person would be allowed. There would be 10 licenses for in-person sites that would be open applicants. Fifteen licenses would be allowed for online wagering on the internet.