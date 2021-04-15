Daunte Wright: Doting dad, ballplayer, slain by police

Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot Sunday by a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. As protesters called for justice and police accountability over his death, his family asked people to also remember his life. He became a father while he was still a teenager and his friends and family say he relished the role of a doting young dad. School teachers and mentors said he was charismatic, witty and liked to joke around. He loved playing basketball.