Biden says pause on J&J shots shows gov't putting safety 1st

AP
President Joe Biden speaks as he and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Joe Biden
Posted at 5:41 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 05:41:44-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s vaccination campaign hit a snag when federal regulators recommended a “pause” in administering Johnson & Johnson shots. But the White House is holding out the move as a validation of the president’s measured approach throughout the rollout. Biden administration officials pointed to the action by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as proof that they’re putting safety first. There's concern about the effect on those Americans who are already leery of all virus vaccines, but Biden said there is enough that's 100% safe for "every single solitary American.”  

