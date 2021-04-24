Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Asian Americans wary about school amid virus, violence

items.[0].image.alt
AP
High school student Grace Hu, 16, of Sharon, Mass., stands for a photograph near Sharon High School, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Sharon. Hu, who plans to to go back to in-person classes in April, helped organize a rally in Boston in early April against anti-Asian hate, but said she's not concerned about facing vitriol when her school reopens fully. The district, located about 27 miles south of Boston, has a sizable Asian student population and has felt generally safe and welcoming to her. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Grace Hu
Posted at 1:21 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 13:21:41-04

BOSTON (AP) — Asian American families are wrestling with whether to send their children back to classrooms as high schools, middle schools and elementary schools across the country widely reopen amid rising anti-Asian harassment. Some Asian American parents say they’re content to keep their children at home attending classes online, especially with the school year rapidly winding down and COVID-19 cases on the rise in places. Others are relenting to adolescents seeking normalcy. Asian American students have the highest rates of remote learning nationally. Just 15% of Asian American fourth graders were attending classes in-person as of February, compared with more than half of white fourth graders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020