Asian Americans wary about school amid virus, violence

BOSTON (AP) — Asian American families are wrestling with whether to send their children back to classrooms as high schools, middle schools and elementary schools across the country widely reopen amid rising anti-Asian harassment. Some Asian American parents say they’re content to keep their children at home attending classes online, especially with the school year rapidly winding down and COVID-19 cases on the rise in places. Others are relenting to adolescents seeking normalcy. Asian American students have the highest rates of remote learning nationally. Just 15% of Asian American fourth graders were attending classes in-person as of February, compared with more than half of white fourth graders.