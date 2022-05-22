Watch
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk

Posted at 3:26 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 15:26:35-04

MOUND, Minn. — Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her car in a Minneapolis suburb.

Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday.

They haven't yet been formally charged.

When officers stopped the car in Mound, Minnesota, they noticed blood inside the vehicle.

Police have not yet released details about the boy or the circumstances of his death.

Family members said the boy’s father was trying to win custody at the time of his death. The boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care.

