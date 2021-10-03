Watch
Man arrested in Utah football player's shooting death

Posted at 12:37 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 13:16:23-04

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police arrested a man early Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe. Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department located 22-year-old Buk M. Buk in Draper and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Online jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The 21-year-old Lowe was shot at a house party early Sept. 26 after other, uninvited guests were asked to leave. A 20-year-old woman also was shot and critically injured at the party, which was thrown hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13.

