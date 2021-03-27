Menu

Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation

Posted at 3:25 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 15:25:24-04

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Spring has arrived, and many older adults who have been vaccinated are emerging from a hibernation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. They are relishing the little things like shopping and going to the gym, along with the big things like visiting relatives. Older adults who suffered the most during the pandemic are beginning to move forward with getting their lives on track. Seventy-nine-year-old Florida resident Ken Hughes says there's an “extra level of confidence” among those who have been vaccinated. And many are now able to see grandchildren. Bill Griffin of Maine got to hug his 3-year-old granddaughter for the first time in a year. 

