Alaska becomes 1st US state to open vaccines to nearly all

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Prepared COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine syringes are seen at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 4:02 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 04:02:10-05

Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaska has become the first state to drop eligibility requirements and allow anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Dunleavy made the announcement Tuesday following his own bout with COVID-19.

He hailed the move to open up eligibility as a historic step. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker shows
Alaska leading states in the percentage of its population to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

