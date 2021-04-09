Watch
A year after COVID-19 superspreader, family finds closure

AP
Victor Hamilton displays a photo of his late wife, Nancy "Nicki" Hamilton, who died about a year earlier after contracting COVID-19 at a choir practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Wash. The choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding that the virus was spreading through the air. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 6:54 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 06:54:45-04

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — It’s been over a year since a choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. Experts say the public health investigation that followed was key in concluding that the virus was spreading through the air. The children of one of the women who died gathered recently to honor her. They say they’re comforted to know that knowledge gained from the event has helped advance preventative measures and save lives.

