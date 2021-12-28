FEMA to help Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID surge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania hospitals overwhelmed with the latest COVID-19 surge will get help from federal teams as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration finalizes the details.

Wolf’s office on Tuesday did not give details about how many people will be in the federal “strike teams,” what sort of expertise or equipment they will bring with them and when they could feasibly arrive at hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Wolf’s administration said it asked FEMA for help on December 15, seeking help at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and ambulance companies in the hardest-hit areas of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania also asked FEMA for 1 million rapid at-home coronavirus tests and more monoclonal antibody treatments.