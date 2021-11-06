Watch
Wizards have 7 in double figures, rout Grizzlies 115-87

AP
Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) attempts to block a shot attempt by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 12:31:19-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 17 points, one of seven Washington players in double figures, and the Wizards routed the Memphis Grizzlies 115-87. The Wizards held Memphis to 35% shooting from the field. Washington led 60-47 at halftime and went on a 23-6 run during the third quarter that broke the game open. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 13 points and Ja Morant added 11. Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and eight rebounds for Washington. Daniel Gafford and Raul Neto contributed 15 apiece.

