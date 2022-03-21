PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a crash on a highway in Philadelphia killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash took place early Monday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

It was not immediately clear what happened.

Television news video shows a wrecked patrol SUV and debris on the highway.

State police said more information would be released later. The section of highway was closed while investigators combed through the scene.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf released this statement: Frances and I are deeply saddened by the loss of these two troopers and the individual they were assisting. We're praying for their loved ones. This tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect us and our communities.

