Legal battle over Prince's estate is over

CHRIS O'MEARA/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. A tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death. A three-day celebration of the late musician also will be held next month, including a concert in Minneapolis. The tribute fence will be set up inside the grounds at Paisley Park, where Prince died from an accidental painkiller overdose on April 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Prince
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 19:02:15-05

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The six-year legal battle over Prince’s estate has ended.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that parties to the pop superstar's estate have pegged the value at $156.4 million.

That dwarfs the $82.3 million appraisal by the estate’s administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust. The

Internal Revenue Service in 2020 had valued the estate at $163.2 million.

The process of distributing the star musician’s wealth could begin in February.

Prince died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016. He did not leave a will. The estate will be almost evenly divided between a New York music company and the three oldest of the music icon’s six heirs or their families.

