Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Police chief: Fired cop broke policy in pinning Floyd

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Mone/AP
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo addresses the media, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Minneapolis. The press conference follows the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody after video shared online by a bystander showed former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Medaria Arradondo
Posted at 5:31 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 05:32:00-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis police chief who called George Floyd’s death “murder” soon after it happened testified that Officer Derek Chauvin had clearly violated department policy when he pinned Floyd’s neck beneath his knee for more than 9 minutes. Chief Medaria Arradondo took the stand on Day Six of Chauvin's trial in the death of the 46-year-old Black man last May. Arradondo says continuing to kneel on Floyd’s neck once he was handcuffed behind his back and lying on his stomach was “in no way, shape or form” part of department policy or training, “and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020