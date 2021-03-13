Menu

Miami Beach police disperse 'unruly' spring break crowd

AP
People walk along Ocean Drive during spring break, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Portions of South Beach were closed late Saturday to avoid large group gatherings that could spread the coronavirus. South Beach is a popular party spot for college students and others from around the world. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Virus Outbreak Florida Spring Break
Posted at 6:36 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 18:36:23-05

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Miami Beach kicked off what was expected to be a busy spring break weekend by shooting pepper balls in order to disperse a crowd that had gathered around officers who were making an arrest. The Miami Beach Police Department tweeted Friday night that two officers were injured and had to be taken to a hospital. They were released early Saturday but were remaining off-duty because of their injuries. James Harrison, of Brooklyn, was arrested on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, inciting a riot and disorderly conduct. Officers say they fired the pepper balls after they were surrounded by the crowd.

